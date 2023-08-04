Aew Capital Management L P Sells 185,858 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,858 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $71,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,811,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

