Aew Capital Management L P Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 288,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,784,000. Life Storage makes up 1.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

