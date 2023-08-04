Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,180 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 95.4% in the first quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 163,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. 307,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.