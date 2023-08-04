Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,444 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. 463,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,813. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

