Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 426,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,194. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50. The company has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.