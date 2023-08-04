Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,566 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 175,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.