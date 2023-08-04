Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $74.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

AFL opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Aflac has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

