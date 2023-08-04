Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on A. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

A stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

