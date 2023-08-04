Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

AGIO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 302,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,028. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,703 shares of company stock valued at $754,710. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

