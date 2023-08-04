Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Airbnb Stock Performance
ABNB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,613,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,024. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity at Airbnb
In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
