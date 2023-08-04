Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $117.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $151,147,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

