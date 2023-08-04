Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.51. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,147,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

