Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,349 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,626 shares of company stock worth $325,455 and sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

