Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.62. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 235,990 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

