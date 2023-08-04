Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Shares of ALIM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alimera Sciences
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alimera Sciences
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.