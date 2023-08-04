Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alimera Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.