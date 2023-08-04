Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

ALKT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 192,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 338,968 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

