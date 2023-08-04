Allegiant Travel Declares — Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ALGT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,546. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
