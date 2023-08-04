Allegiant Travel Declares — Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,546. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.