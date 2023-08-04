Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 1,662,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,259,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

The stock has a market cap of $669.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

