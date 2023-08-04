Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ALL traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
