Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.5% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $711.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,137. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $703.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

