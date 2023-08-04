Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

