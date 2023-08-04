Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $464.01. 339,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,025. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

