Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.1 %

ALGT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 108,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

