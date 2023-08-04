Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

