Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Wix.com stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.04. 699,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,120. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

