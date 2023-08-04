Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

