Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -242.38, a P/E/G ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

