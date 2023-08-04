Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,772. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.01.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

