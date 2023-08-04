Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 7.9 %

MCHP traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. 7,785,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,491. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.