Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

TT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,565. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

