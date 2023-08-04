Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.19.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

