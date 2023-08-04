Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,380,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,107,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Alphatec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $898,680.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 559,840 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

