Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 89,198 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 6.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $301,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

