Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NEP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 415,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,131. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 199.41%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

