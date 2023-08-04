Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $179.36. 966,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,233. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.