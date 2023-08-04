Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 33,812 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,812 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $505.24. 1,400,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $470.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.