AlpInvest Partners B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,453 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,330 shares of company stock valued at $340,099,419 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.84. 5,619,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,011. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

