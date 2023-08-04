Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

AMZN opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 897,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,062,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

