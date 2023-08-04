Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 9.4 %

Insider Activity

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.01. 55,828,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,700,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 334.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.