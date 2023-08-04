Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.10 on Friday, reaching $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,828,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,700,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

