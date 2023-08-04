AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 194,383 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $598.70 million, a P/E ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMC Networks by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Recommended Stories

