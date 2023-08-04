Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 158,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 151,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

