Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.13. 251,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

