American Airlines Group (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

7/25/2023 – American Airlines Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.50 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/13/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00.

6/26/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.50 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

6/5/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

