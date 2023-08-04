American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 132.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $8,187,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.