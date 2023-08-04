American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.53. 1,139,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,406,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,327,000 after acquiring an additional 474,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

