American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. 1,024,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,368. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.