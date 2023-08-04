AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,773. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

