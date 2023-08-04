AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.37. 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1,105.43%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

