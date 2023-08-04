Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

